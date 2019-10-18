TinCaps gearing up for a Johnny TinCap Halloween

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne TinCaps are getting ready for Halloween, including a chance to trick-or-treat with Johnny TinCap.

From Monday, October 21 to Friday, October 25, fans can go to tincapswin.com to enter a contest to have Johnny TinCap join your Halloween fun on Thursday, October 31.

Parkview Field will also host a scavenger hunt on Saturday, October 19 from 5:00 to 6:45 p.m . as a part of Downtown Fort Wayne’s Fright Night.

Fans are invited to the ballpark to search for items hidden around the venue. Attendees can take as much time as they need to participate. The fan who guesses the correct number, or closest to that, will win a special prize pack from the TinCaps and Parkview Field. The ballpark will also have limited concessions available, plus Halloween-themed content playing on the video board, and an appearance by Johnny TinCap.