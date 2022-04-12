FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — TinCaps baseball is back at Parkview Field! Tuesday is the team’s home opener against the South Bend Cubs and it could set a record for the warmest home opener at the stadium since it opened.

WANE 15 caught up with fans purchasing tickets for the game to discuss their excitement to see some baseball.

“Cause it’s easy. It’s close by. I love baseball and the TinCaps have been good for Fort Wayne. [You] Can’t go wrong, especially with the prices,” Dale Gossett said.

First pitch against the South Bend Cubs is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. WANE 15 will have live team coverage from the ballpark on First at Five and at 6 p.m.