TinCaps employee and club nominated for Minor League Baseball major awards

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The TinCaps organization continues to collect nominations for various awards. The club is nominated for a pair of honors at Minor League Baseball’s “Major Fun Awards Show.” Winners were announced earlier this week at the Baseball Winter Meetings in Orlando.

TinCaps merchandise manager Emma Reese. a Huntington University graduate, was nominated as the league’s candidate for the Future Star Award. This new award was created to promote the accomplishments of successful young professionals, 25 years old and younger, throughout MiLB by highlighting their contributions, dedication, and demonstrated leadership potential.

In her first season with the team as a full-time employee in 2021, Reese led the TinCaps to increased merchandise sales, despite challenges presented by the pandemic. She is also responsible for managing Parkview Field’s Fun Zone area for kids. The TinCaps management said she shined this year with outstanding customer service and being a team-player, not to mention volunteer work in the community away from the ballpark.

As a team, the TinCaps were also up for a Golden Bobblehead Award for Best In-Game Promotion. The High-A Central nominated Fort Wayne’s “Dad Rhythmic Gymnastics” between-innings contest from the team’s Summer Games Night on July 23.

WATCH: TinCaps Dad Rhythmic Gymnastics

Minor League Baseball’s 11 leagues (from Low-A up through Triple-A, featuring 120 teams) selected one nominee per category for the awards. Click here to see the Golden Bobblehead Award winners and here for more on the Major Fun Awards.

Previously, the TinCaps have won MiLB’s Organization of the Year (2016) and CommUNITY Champion Award (2015). In 2011, the TinCaps won Golden Bobbleheads for Best Theme Night and Best Overall Promotion for “Opening Night in 3D.”