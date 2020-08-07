TinCaps donate $10,000 to the Parkview Foundations through t-shirt sales

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps to donate $10,000 to the Parkview Foundations, to express support and appreciation for healthcare workers during the fight against COVID-19.

“We’re glad to support healthcare workers in our community while they’re protecting us during these uncertain times,” said Michael Limmer, TinCaps Vice President for Marketing and Promotions. “In addition to our tremendous appreciation for our healthcare heroes, we also send gratitude to all of our fans who purchased an ‘IN This Together’ t-shirt.”

The TinCaps announced this donation was made possible through the sales of special edition TinCaps “IN This Together” t-shirts.

The t-shirts were made by 18 Threads, a Fort Wayne-based custom print apparel shop. The phrase “IN This Together,” part of a statewide campaign to promote social distancing to keep Hoosiers healthy and return Indiana to normal social interactions and business operations, can be seen on the shirt. Nearly 1,000 shirts were sold from late April through late June, the press release said.

“We’d like to thank each of the TinCaps fans who bought a t-shirt and supported the Parkview Foundations,” said Ben Miles, President of Parkview Regional Medical Center and Affiliates, and Interim Senior Vice President of Parkview Foundations. “These donations are going to support our Parkview Health front line workers. Each of us has been impacted in some way during this pandemic. Your donation to the Parkview Foundations is helping us to keep patient care at the forefront of everything we do. We’re honored to serve you and to support our TinCaps as well.”

TinCaps fans can continue to support the Parkview Foundations through donations to be used to provide TinCaps Meal Kits to Parkview Health frontline workers. For more information on how you or your organization can donate to this program, call 260-407-2813 or email limmer@tincaps.com.