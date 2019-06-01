TinCaps considering more safety nets after MLB fan injury

It was a game like any other. It was an at-bat like any other. It was a foul ball like any other, until it landed. Wednesday night, Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora, Jr. hit a line drive into the stands along the third base line. The ball hit a young girl in the head and sent her to the hospital. That incident is sparking more conversations about fan safety at baseball games.

The Fort Wayne TinCaps have said they are considering all options.

“When that happened in Houston, I’m a father, that breaks your heart,” TinCaps President Mike Nutter said. “People come to the ball park to have fun, to escape a little bit of the reality and the phone and all the busyness and stress of life, so we are monitoring all that kind of stuff, and if we feel like we need to expand it even further, we will definitely do that. We want to be a leader in this regard.”

Nutter said he knows of a minor league team in Dayton that has put netting from foul pole to foul pole, keeping almost all the stands protected from foul balls. It’s something that has caught Nutter’s attention.

“I think everything’s under consideration, and I don’t say that as a cliche,” Nutter said. “As a staff, I’d like to get over there and see it…I just want to see how does it interface with the people. It’s the fine line. First off safety is everything. It’s number one. It’s paramount. Then, other people will tell you ‘well I want to get a foul ball. I want to get a t-shirt.’ Again, safety wins.”

However, at least one fan said that is a bad idea.

“Putting a net all the way down the line takes the fun out of the game,” said baseball fan Mark Schatzer. “I purposely buy tickets here because I want to get a ball. I understand there’s risks involved, but you come to the ball field knowing there’s risks involved.”

Nutter said there is not a plan in place to expand netting at Parkview Field now, but it could happen in the future. Schatzer said if the TinCaps decide to make that move, he will get seats behind home plate on the second level instead of on the third base line.