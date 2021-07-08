TinCaps ask fans to support Minor League Baseball Relief Act

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps are asking for your help, as the team works to recover from last year’s lost season.

The Minor League Baseball Relief Act was recently introduced in the U.S. House and Senate. It would make already approved COVID relief funds available to those teams. The funds would be similar to those offered to other entertainment venues, like concert halls and theaters.

According to TinCaps president Mike Nutter, the team lost more than 90% of its revenue last year. He says industry wide, at least 2/3 of minor league teams each took on more than $1 million in debt to get by.

Nutter sent a letter to fans, which is posted below.