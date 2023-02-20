FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps have announced its promotional schedule for the 2023 season.

For this season, some past promotions will be making a return along with some new additions to its lineup.

“This is our best promotional lineup ever,” said Morgan Olson, TinCaps Assistant Director of Marketing and Promotions, in a press release. “There’s something for everyone of all ages and interests.”

The team will be doing a calendar giveaway during its first homestand of the season and on April 27, they will be hosting a Tribute to Indy 500 Night in partnership with Indianapolis Motor Speedway. An Indy 500-branded vehicle and IndyCar show car will be on display at Parkview Field while fans will also be receiving giveaways from IMS.

They will be bringing back Mental Health Awareness night on May 13 where players will wear special jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness. T-shirts will be on sale at the Orchard Team Store to support the organization.

On May 25, the TinCaps will host its annual Indianapolis Colts At Bat Night with special guests in attendance (to be announced) and an NFL Play 60 youth fitness zone will be setup at the ballpark.

May 26 will have the ZOOperstars! at the game and May 27 will be Dino night with dinosaurs of all sizes in attendance for the game.

June 3 will be the celebration of Women in sports day where the team will honor the legacy of the Fort Wayne Daisies of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Fans will be able to receive a Daisies bobblehead as a giveaway and will be on sale at the park.

June 4 will be Military Appreciation Day and the TinCaps will be home for fourth of July.

July 7 will be TV Sitcom Night where actress Kate Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer on The Office, will make an appearance. Fans will have the chance to meet her that night.

July 21 will be ’90s night and the team will be wearing Fort Wayne Wizards uniforms. The team previously announced that from Aug. 3-6, they will be going by the name, Hoosier State Tenderloins, to celebrate the state’s unofficial state sandwich.

Aug. 18 will be Star Wars night with characters from the 501st Legion will be in attendance.

Aug. 31 will be the first ever Grateful Dead night with local cover band, Grateful Groove, will be performing a pre-game concert on the center field concourse. The team will be wearing tie-dye jerseys.

Also making a return later in the season will be the TinCaps other alternate identity, Manzanas Luchadoras de Fort Wayne for its Hispanic Heritage series. These games will May 11, June 16, July 8 and Aug. 20.

Fireworks shows will be hosted after 27 games this season during every Friday and Saturday starting in May.

To view all their promotions for this season, go onto their website at tincaps.com