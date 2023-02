FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Single game tickets for the Fort Wayne TinCaps’ 2023 season go on sale at 8 Friday morning.

If you purchase tickets in person at Parkview Field, you can take advantage of a free breakfast buffet until 10 a.m. in the Suite Level Lounge. Tickets are also available through the team’s website, or by calling (260) 482-6400.

The TinCaps open the 2023 season on April 6th at West Michigan. Their first home game is April 11th against Lake County.