Time running out to trade-in your old car seats/booster seats at Target

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Target’s annual car seat trade-in event is wrapping up this weekend as many have taken the opportunity to discard of their unwanted car seats and booster seats at their nearest Target location.

Since it began in 2016, the program has recycled 22 million pounds or 1.48 million car seats. This year Target on Coldwater Road said it has seen a good turnout to add to the total.

Since this year’s program started on Sept. 12, employees at Target on Coldwater Road estimate that they’ve gone through 10-12 pallets full of recycled booster and car seats.

“It doesn’t matter the condition they turn it in here to be recycled. Even if its broken we take them. Or even after the event we can recycle it for them as well,” Falkenstern said.

If someone has an old car seat or booster seat they want to bring in, they just need to drop it off at their nearest Target location that is participating and put it in the designated box inside the store, according to Target’s website.

“It doesn’t matter if its a booster seat or a baby car seat, and when they bring their old one in we have the Target app.. and they will scan a sign and it will download a 20% off coupon for the guest. [They] will be able to use that 20% off to purchase any new baby product,” said Christa Falkenstern, Target Coldwater Road leader of guest services.

Each coupon can be used twice – either instore or online. Falkenstern recommends for anyone who wants more than two coupons to have someone else download the the app and scan the code.

Once Target collects the booster and car seats, they are recycled and refurbished into new car seats or new items.

The last day to bring in an old seat is Sept. 25. According to Target’s website, the last day to use the 20% off coupon is Oct. 2.

