FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There is a little over a month left to apply for the University of Saint Francis Pay It Forward scholarship. Ahead of that deadline, we wanted to learn more about the impact this scholarship can have on a winner.

Back in 2019, Maria Solis won the full tuition scholarship to USF. Maria won the scholarship in part because of her essay about volunteering with Community Harvest Food Bank, since it helped her family at one point.

Fast forward to now, Maria is a senior nursing student at USF. She continues to pay it forward at the school by being part of various organizations. She said she’s also been able to go on a mission trip, which was a desire of hers when she won the scholarship.

Maria says without this scholarship, she probably wouldn’t have been able to pursue a nursing degree.

“I think a scholarship is more than the money. I think it’s an opportunity. Yeah, an opportunity for growth and it’s not really the money I cared for. It was like the opportunity to like grow and earn a degree that mattered the most to me. Like the money is awesome and I’m thankful for the people that did it. But I think the opportunity came, and yeah, it was an awesome thing to receive,” said Maria.

The deadline to apply is November 1. And you’re encouraged to apply sooner, rather than later. You can click here to read the eligibility requirements and apply.