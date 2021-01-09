Tiki Bowl Play Garden now open

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Foellinger-Friemann Botanical Botanical Conservatory’s Tiki Bowl Play Garden opens Saturday.

The garden offers an ancient Hawaiian game called, “Ulu Maika,” which is an exciting spin on classic bowling. Players control the ball by rolling, and then kicking it towards a goal.

The layout, surrounded by vibrant lush foliage, invites players to explore the Great Polynesian Migration from Taiwan to Hawaii.

Admission for adults costs $5 and $3 for children (ages 3-17). Anyone under age three is free.

The Tiki Bowl Play Garden is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.