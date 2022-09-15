Illinois Rep. Mike Quigley observes a tiger at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary after it was taken from the Tiger King park.

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) — Four of the dozens of big cats removed from the roadside zoo featured in the Nexflix documentary “Tiger King” can now officially call Black Pine Animal Sanctuary home.

Black Pine said Thursday that it received notice that tigers Prince, Ima, Elvis & Patronus are now permanent residents of the Albion animal sanctuary, “where they will be able to live out the rest of their lives.”

In May 2021, Black Pine announced it had taken in the big cats from the former Tiger King Zoo in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The U.S. Department of Justice seized nearly 70 federally protected lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids and a jaguar as part of a court-approved agreement to resolve a DOJ complaint against Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe over the animals’ care.

At the time, Black Pine said it’d been tasked with providing “refuge and care” for the four tigers while the DOJ pursued permanent forfeiture of the animals.

That has happened.

“All of us at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary appreciate you, our donors and supporters, who helped make this possible,” Black Pine said in a Facebook post.