FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Ballet’s 2022-2023 season is around the corner, and fans can now lock in their tickets.

The ballet company announced Tuesday individual tickets are on sale for season 66. The lineup of performances includes classics like Dracula, the Nutcracker, and Swan Lake.

The Auer Academy is also continuing their series of family-friendly performances.

You can buy tickets and see a full schedule of performances on Arts United’s website.