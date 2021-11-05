Tickets on sale for Human Agricultural Cooperative annual telethon/gala

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Human Agricultural Cooperative is holding its annual gala on Dec. 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Sweetwater, located at 5501 US-30 West. It was initially schedule for September but was reschedule due to COVID concerns.

The gala will celebrate the accomplishments of the past year for the Family & Friends Fund. The Human Agricultural Cooperative will announce details on their planned expansion, while the Family & Friends Fund will provide information on their initiative to take their organization and vision to a national level.

“There is so much good news to tell people,” said Ty Simmons, organizer. “The past 12 months have been filled with some amazing accomplishments, along with a few setbacks. But as we prepare for 2022, we have a vision for even more and look forward to unveiling some of those plans at the event.”

The event will also include local leaders, politicians, motivational speakers and musicians who are coming together to promote unity and collaboration in southeast Fort Wayne and throughout the region.

Tickets for the fundraiser are $50 per person and can be purchased online at FamilyAndFriendsFund.com.

For more information on the event or the Family & Friends Fund or Human Agricultural Cooperative, call 260-249-5384 or email info@familyandfriendsfund.org.