Tickets on sale for ARCH’s Fright Night Haunted Tours

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tickets are on sale for Architecture & Community Heritage (ARCH) Inc.’s Fright Night Haunted Tours.

Two tours will be offered on Oct. 16:

Murder, Mystery & Mayhem. Ghosts and macabre memories linger in downtown Fort Wayne as testimonies to the city’s deep past, tragedies suffered and often-violent history. See downtown in a different way on this enlightening tour. Tours will be offered at 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Murder, Mystery & Mayhem. Ghosts and macabre memories linger in downtown Fort Wayne as testimonies to the city’s deep past, tragedies suffered and often-violent history. See downtown in a different way on this enlightening tour. Tours will be offered at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Tickets are on sale on ARCH’s Fright Night Haunted Tours website. ARCH said advance sale adult tickets have a $5 discount and cost $15, and tickets for children 12 and younger cost $10. On Fright Night, adult tickets will cost $20, and children’s tickets $10.

ARCH’s Fright Night Haunted Tours headquarters will be at 524 W. Jefferson Blvd., next door to Starbucks. Fans who purchased advance tickets can meet their tour guides on the west side of the building, and everyone else can buy their tickets there, too. ARCH will be using the office of Fairfield Realtors for the Haunted Tours, which are sponsored this year by Whittle Strategic Accounting.

Masks are recommended for unvaccinated tour guests and optional for anyone who is more comfortable wearing one, ARCH said. Guests are asked to dress for the weather and bring an umbrella, if necessary.

ARCH said its Fright Night Haunted Tours will be cancelled if Fright Night organizers cancel other Fright Night events.