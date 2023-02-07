FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Tickets for Sweetwater Academy Of Music & Technology’s event, Tiny Musicians, are now available for the month of March.

The classes serve as a way for parents and children to explore music together for up to four Wednesday classes in four weeks. Admission is for children ages three and under.

Tiny Musicians focuses on nursery rhymes, playing instruments and rhythm exercises. Each pair will be guided through an hour of educational play and allow everyone in the group to bond with one another.

There are many instruments that can be discovered at Sweetwater. Some of the instruments pictured include violins, trumpets, tenor saxophones, bass saxophones, trombones, clarinets and French horns.

Each class runs from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Here are the dates of the classes:

March 8

March 15

March 22

March 29

The cost is $60 for the full four weeks. Parents can also purchase tickets for three weeks of classes at $45.

Sweetwater had another four-week class on Saturdays throughout March, but it has since sold out.

For additional information on how to purchase tickets for Tiny Musicians, you can visit the Sweetwater website.

If this event runs out of tickets and you are interested in being added to the waitlist, you can contact academy@sweetwater.com.