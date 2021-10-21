Tickets for upcoming Purdue Fort Wayne Omnibus speaker go on sale Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tickets for Ashley C. Ford, the next speaker in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 2021-22 Omnibus Speaker Series, go on sale Thursday at noon.

Ford is a native of Fort Wayne and currently lives in Indianapolis. She has found her way to the New York Times Best Seller list with her debut memoir, Somebody’s Daughter—a story of reckoning with your past to take hold of your future and of finding love for those you have yet to forgive.

Ford is scheduled to speak on Thursday, Nov. 4, in the Rhinehart Music Center’s Auer Performance Hall at 7:30 p.m.; doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

To guarantee a seat, tickets should be reserved in advance, either online through the university’s website or at the Schatzlein Box Office in the Rhinehart Music Center lobby. The tickets are free on a first-come, first-served basis. The limit is four per person. A $1.50 convenience charge is assessed per ticket for online orders.

Visit Purdue Fort Wayne’s Omnibus to learn more about the speakers for the 2021–22 season.