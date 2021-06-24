Tickets available for 4th annual ‘Power of the Purse’ charity event in Kendallville

KENDALLVILLE, Indiana – Crossroads United Way, formerly United Way of Noble County, announced it will hold its fourth annual Power of the Purse event on Aug. 27 to raise money for nonprofits serving women and children in Noble County.

The charity event centers around a raffle of themed purse packages that are valued at $250 and more. Packages include mini-vacations, cosmetics, wine, and other prizes in addition to the designer purses themselves. A grand prize “Power Purse” will go to one lucky winner.

“Although the event features a fun and playful atmosphere, it will make a powerful positive impact on the community. This year’s Power of the Purse will kick off United Way’s annual fundraising campaign and raise money for a nonprofit partner,” Crossroads United Way said.

The event includes a luncheon, designer purse raffle, the iconic “Men-In-Black” and an opportunity to support the mission of a nonprofit benefitting Noble County women and children. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at crossroadsuw.org/purse.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but the planning committee is working to bring the event back in a new venue and with an even wider outreach and impact in 2021, Crossroads United Way said.

“Following the success of the real-time Special Grant fundraising in 2019, the event will once again partner with a to-be-selected nonprofit agency that provides services to Noble County women and/or children,” Crossroads United Way said.

Agencies that serve women or children in Noble County are encouraged to submit an application for the grant at crossroadsuw.org/potpgrant by Aug. 9.