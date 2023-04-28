GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Restoration is in the works for the Auburn Garrett Drive-In Theatre months after a storm destroyed part of the screen.

Photos in a Facebook post Thursday showed some progress on the drive-in. Part of the movie screen was destroyed after a storm swept through northeast Indiana in August 2022.

Auburn Garrett Drive-in (Julie Yarde)

The GoFundMe* that was started after the storm is close to $20,000 of the requested $125,000 in donations.

With the community’s support, the removal process of the screen is underway so it can be replaced, an update in the fundraiser said.

An official reopening date has not been announced.

