Three vehicle crash causes lane closures in Latty Township

LATTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WANE) – Intermittent lane closures occurred on US 127 following a three vehicle crash that happened early Tuesday evening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Van Wert Post is reporting that at approximately 6:28 p.m., troopers responded to a three vehicle crash at the intersection of US 127 and Township Road 72 in Latty Township.

Drivers Daniel Sinn, 21, and Ronald Bendele, 48, of Haviland, Ohio were traveling southbound on US 127 while Diego Lopez, 25, of Paulding, Ohio was traveling northbound on US 127 at the time of the crash.

Sinn rear-ended Bendele, pushing him into the northbound lane where Lopez crashed into him, according to the report.

Bendele was taken to Paulding Hospital by Scott EMS. Sinn and Lopez were not injured.

The Van Wert Post is investigating the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Department, Scott Fire Department, Scott EMS, Gideon’s Towing Service and R&O Towing Service.