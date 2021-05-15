Three-vehicle crash between Collins Road and Coldwater Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police responded to a three-vehicle crash between E Collins Road and Coldwater Road Saturday afternoon.

Police said that one of the vehicles was flipped on its side and received some damages. One of the windows appeared to be shattered. The other vehicles apparently sustained minor damages and were moved from the roads quickly without incident. Only the vehicle that was orginally on its side was seen near the place of the crash. Police said there were no injuries, and none of the drivers received medical care.

There isn’t expected to be any traffic delays.