Three Rivers Velo Sport takes 2-wheeled ride through Fantasy of Lights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Three Rivers Velo Sport Club met up in Franke Park tonight for a special holiday ride.

The group rode their bicycles through Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights display. They took the same trip that the vehicles go down, but say there’s just something special about experiencing the show on two wheels.

“There’s something about being able to go out and see things on a bicycle that you can’t see in a car,” said Treasurer Amy Copeland. “You get the outside lights, the smells, the sounds, and it’s just just more of a joy than being in a car I’ll closed up.”

Several of the riders also decorated their bikes to make the experience all the more festive.