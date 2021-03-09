Three Rivers Luxury Apartments unveil $3M in upgrades

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three Rivers Luxury Apartments hosted a grand unveiling Tuesday afternoon to showcase $3 million in upgrades.

The Beitel Group and The Scharf Group, two New York based single family offices, purchased Three Rivers Luxury Apartments in 2019 with plans to renovate the building to maintain its position as the premier luxury apartment building in downtown Fort Wayne, the press release said. The renovations focused on maintaining the historic charm of the building while upgrading it with 21st century luxury.

The building amenities including fully updated lobbies, a resort style pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park and Parcel Pending package room were upgraded with a modern aesthetic. The upgrades will continue in 2021 with plans for pool side fire pits, outdoor kitchens and a coffee shop in the lobby.

At the ceremony, the Beitel Group and The Scharf group also presented $12,500 in donations to Fort Wayne non-profits, with $5,000 given to the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, $5,000 to the Embassy Theatre and $2,500 to the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission.

The property is open 7 days a week for leasing tours. For more information visit the website https://www.threeriversluxuryapartment.com/ or call 260-247-9504.