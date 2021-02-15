Three Rivers Horse Trails to hold public meeting for proposed Allen Co. Equestrian Trails construction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three Rivers Horse Trails announced it will hold an open public meeting to discuss the upcoming construction of an equestrian trailhead and horse trails on Allen County owned property.

The property is located on the corner of Adams Center and Paulding Roads, the press release said. The organization said that some construction may take place within a floodplain.

The City of Fort Wayne said this virtual Zoom meeting will take place on on Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m. and can be joined at: https://zoom.us/j/92334327906. Click on “join a meeting” in the upper right-hand corner of the screen. Enter the meeting ID and click “join”. Meeting ID: 923 3432 7906

Three Rivers Horse Trails is dedicated to the development and economic impact of unique resources where the public can enjoy safe travel by horseback for recreation, connectivity and quality of life throughout northeast Indiana, the city said.