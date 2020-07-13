Three Rivers Festival week: Take a ride on a virtual river excursion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the third week of July passes without the Three Rivers Festival, one event key in connecting people to the rivers has been turned into a virtual opportunity.

Festival organizers, event sponsor Steel Dynamics and WANE 15 partnered in offering a video version of the annual River Excursions – a festival highlight that has allowed thousands of people to discover the city’s natural resource via boat rides.

Join Three Rivers Festival Executive Director Jack Hammer and Dan Wire, an expert on Fort Wayne’s rivers, for a 20-minute conversation about the history and features of the city’s waterways, while riding along the St. Marys River in the video above.

Three Rivers Festival River Excursions are also made possible with help from Ruoff, Sweetwater, JB Towers, Allen County Commissioners, City of Fort Wayne and Current Mechanical.