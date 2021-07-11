Three Rivers Festival to continue despite rainy Sunday; Bed Race event replaced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite the rainy weather, the Three Rivers Festival is still on for Sunday, according to its president John Nichter.

“The rain doesn’t hurt us,” said Nichter. “Our Junk Food Alley will still be open, our Emporium will be open, Midway rides as well as today is the last day for Art in the Park. So, you can still come down, walk through the streets, come over and look at some of the great artwork and crafters.”

Nichter said lightning striking in the area would be the only reason for the rides to temporarily shut down.

However, what isn’t still on is the festival’s annual Bed Race. It has been replaced by the “TRF Pickleball Experience.”

The change came after some late cancellations by participants, according to Nichter.

“It’s great timing to bring in TRF Pickleball Experience as a replacement event,” said Nichter. “The Pickleball Association hosted a 600-person regional tournament just two weeks before the festival. There is excitement about this sport in Fort Wayne.”

Multiple Pickleball courts set up on Main Street Wednesday night along with instructors for festival guests to learn how to play.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14.