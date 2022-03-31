FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–After being on hiatus for two years, the Three Rivers Festival Parade is back in full swing.

This year, the parade will take place on July 9 at 10 a.m. and will celebrate the value of being better together.

“With the circumstances that we have all gone through over the past two years, we are excited to be able to bring the parade back for our community” says new Executive Director, Justin Shurley. “It’s time we celebrate together again. I think we’ve earned it.”

For more information regarding parade routes, Grand Marshalls, and parade applications, visit the Three Rivers Festival website.