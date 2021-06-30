Three Rivers Festival announces new executive director, 50/50 Raffle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With less than two weeks to go until the return of Three Rivers Festival, the board of directors has announced a new executive director.

Justin Shurley has been named executive director of Fort Wayne’s summer festival. He replaces Jack Hammer, who was let go in March.

The TRF board said it conducted an “exhaustive” search to find Shurley, a Fort Wayne resident who had served on the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Board of Directors and Fort Wayne Planning Commission.

“Justin will be a great addition to the festival,” said John Nichter, President of the Three Rivers Festival Board of Directors. “His passion for this festival and connection to his community will lead us into our next chapter.”

The Three Rivers Festival board of directors also introduced a new 50/50 raffle during Wednesday’s press conference. This raffle is anticipated to be the largest in northeast Indiana.

Over the next week and a half, Shurley and his team will be busy setting up one of the most highly anticipated festivals in years.

“People are chomping at the bit to get out and get around everyone,” Shurley said. “So we are expecting record numbers. I expect junk food alley to be shoulder to shoulder and for them to run out of fried foods, and find other food to fry.”

The 2021 Three Rivers Festival runs July 9-17. A full schedule of events, including more details on the 50/50 raffle, can be found on the Three Rivers Festival website.