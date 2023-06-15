FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Three Rivers Festival organizers have received nearly 80 applications for the annual parade set for July 8, they’re making another request for entries.

Even though only 50 entries are needed to host the parade, organizers want the parade to be as long as possible. They suggest business owners, organization leaders, or extracurricular coaches consider being in this year’s parade! Extended until June 23rd. Entry guidelines can be found on our application, visit www.threeriversfestival.org/parade.

Applications are still needed for the Masters Heating & Cooling Bed Race on July 12. Bed Race entry are only $50 for a chance at bragging rights, and some cash prizes, for the fastest or fanciest bed in town. Visit www.threeriversfestival.org/bedrace to apply.

With almost 300 volunteers already signed up, it takes almost 100 more to staff all the events. Visit www.threeriversfestival.org/volunteer to sign up.

Applications are now open for Trivia Night and the Waiter & Waitress competition. Corporate round sponsorships are also available for Trivia Night. For more information about these events and all of our 54th Three Rivers Festival events and affiliated events, visit www.threeriversfestival.org/event