Three Rivers Festival kick off on Friday; check out the schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Today is the day, The 52nd Three Rivers Festival opens on Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Whoa, Man! opens the concert under the plaza beginning at 7 p.m.

From Friday until July 17, enjoy junk food alley, amusement rides, and a 50/50 raffle that is brand new this year. The event ends with a firework finale. For more information on the events visit the website.

President of the Three Rivers Festival, John Nichter says that both vendors and attendees are excited for the festival to be back again this year after the pandemic canceled the event last year.