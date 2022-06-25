FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of Indiana’s largest summer festivals is in the horizon. The Three Rivers Festival is back with new features this year.

Artists like CeeLo Green, Ginuwine and Here Come the Mummies are in the lineup. New this year, Sunday July 10th there will be a local showcase featuring bands and breweries such as Mad Anthony, Kekionga Cider and more.

There will also be a parade on July 9th starting at 10 a.m. It will feature local high school bands and organizations. The Grand Marshall will be Sammie Vance with the Buddy Bench Project.

The festival runs from July 8th through July 16th at Headwaters Park, with each day featuring a different event. Hours each day are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.