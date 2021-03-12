Three Rivers Festival hiring new director

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Three Rivers Festival is searching for a new leader.

In a news release Friday, the festival said it has begun a national search for a new Executive Director.

Jack Hammer has led the festival since 2010. The release simply said Hammer “has served the organization with an undeniable commitment and diligence that will be missed.”

No other information about Hammer’s departure was released.

The 52nd annual Three Rivers Festival is set for July 9-17.

The release said the next festival director will “lead the organization in strategic planning, community collaboration, budgetary oversight, and office supervision. The Executive Director works under the direction of a volunteer Board of Directors to manage Three Rivers Festival programs.”