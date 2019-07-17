Three Rivers Festival encourages attendees with tips to stay cool

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Three Rivers Festival Board of Directors today announced measures to help keep festival-goers cool and safe during the high temperatures and heat indices forecast to impact Fort Wayne.

“The safety and well being of our guests is our highest priority,” says Executive Director Jack Hammer, “so we are encouraging guests to take advantage of several ways to cool down as well as watch for signs of too much heat exposure.”

The festival will offer free cold water and cups available from a water tank near the midway in the east side of Headwaters Park

The City of Fort Wayne is providing a 150-gallon water tank on the west side of Headwaters Park, which will be available for filling water containers

Another water tank will be provided by the Army National Guard 293rd

The splash pad is available at Headwaters East to cool down from head to toe

The Fort Wayne Parks Department is providing a misting station. It will be located in the Three Rivers Festival Downtown Midway

Two additional water tanks will be available at the Three Rivers Festival Children’s Fest event this Friday and Saturday at Purdue Fort Wayne

The Three Rivers Festival Board encourages attendees to:

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and a wide-brimmed hat

Use a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or more

Drink extra fluids. To prevent dehydration, drink plenty of water

Additionally, many Three Rivers Festival Vendors have cool drinks and treats available for purchase such as ice cream, slushies, bottled water, and more.