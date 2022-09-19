FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Three Rivers Festival is looking for new leadership – again.

Justin Shurley confirmed to WANE 15 he’s no longer executive director of the festival. He’s taken a new position as Director of Philanthropy at The League for the Blind and Disabled, he said.

It was not immediately clear why Shurley left the festival. He would not comment further.

Shurley was hired in late June 2021 – two weeks before the 2021 festival – to replace Jack Hammer, who led the Three Rivers Festival since 2010.

The 2022 festival was, by all accounts, a big success under Shurley, the board agreed at a regular meeting attended by WANE 15 last month. Shurley reported the Midway in Headwaters Park increased its food sales by 33 percent from last year, and overall food grossed tens of thousands of dollars more than last year.

The TRF board has not issued a statement about Shurley. It’s not known when a replacement could be named.

The 53rd annual Three Rivers Festival is set for July 7-15, 2023.