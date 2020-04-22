Three Rivers Distilling still seeking donations for hand sanitizer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been nearly 4 weeks since Three Rivers Distilling Company turned its efforts to hand sanitizer production. The company is continuing those efforts, but needs additional support.

In the few weeks since WANE 15 first reported on Three Rivers Distilling’s hand sanitizer production, the company is making nearly 10 times more than the original amount. And it’s all for free to those requesting the hand sanitizer.

“We’re happy that we’ve been able to pivot into this. So since we’ve talked to you last, we’re now up to 650 organizations, or businesses, or households that we’ve donated to, which equates to over 2,000 gallons of hand sanitizer,” says Three Rivers Distilling president, Marla Schneider.

The company has chipped away at requests, but still has a waiting list of over 800.

“It takes on average a week and a half to two weeks now to get hand sanitizer to somebody once they fill out the form. But our goal is to get hand sanitizer to everyone.”

Three Rivers Distilling can only do that through donations. The cost to produce a gallon of sanitizer doubled within the past two weeks, as well. To produce the sanitizer, the company is taking donations through a GoFundMe account.

“We’re in need of an additional $60,000 to keep going and to fulfill the demand we’ve received.”

Schneider says the company has reached out larger companies and foundations to help with larger donations.

She added Three Rivers Distilling did receive the Paycheck Protection Program loan from the Federal government to help pay employees. So, any money donated to the GoFundMe goes right to purchasing raw materials for the hand sanitizer.

Three Rivers Distilling also teamed up with Headwaters Lifestyle Company for the sale of t-shirts, which helps benefit the hand sanitizer efforts.

“Be proud of your community, be proud of all the small businesses. We’re all pitching in together. I think this effort really shows what a great community we have in Fort Wayne.”

Three Rivers Distilling is also asking if you have any of its 1 or 5 gallon hand sanitizer containers to recycle it. The company has a recycling bin set up in its parking lot. If the company can reuse the bottles, it can help cut costs.

To donated to the company’s GoFundMe, click here.

To order a t-shirt, click here.

To learn more about the effort, click here.

Three Rivers Distilling says it has started production on whiskey products again. However, the future of what is being produced could be a little different.

Schneider says the distillery will host a big celebration when it can open back up fully.