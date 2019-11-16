Three Rivers Distilling Company celebrates re-branding with events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fresh off a re-branding, Three Rivers Distilling is inviting you to check out what they’re all about. They’re are co-hosting a Speakeasy Night featuring Barrel-aged beer this week on the 21st.

The event will be at Hop River Brewing Company. Rudy’s Shop is also joining in on co-hosting duties.

The idea is to take you back to prohibition era in the 1920s. You’ll be able to enjoy a flight of unreleased beers aged in Three Rivers Distilling barrels, roll cigars from Rudy’s, and music will be provided by Renz Bros. Band.

The event is Thursday, November 21st from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Hop River.

Three Rivers Distilling says they decided to re-brand because its labels were barely noticeable, and its always trying to hone in on recipes.

Three Rivers Distilling