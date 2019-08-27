Three Rivers Apartments to invest millions in downtown living

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Three Rivers Apartments have some of the oldest high-rise apartments in the downtown area, but as improvements are made in the area around them they’re giving their complex a bit of a face lift of to keep up with the community.

“We’ve got on-going unit renovations that we’re doing,” said Eric Tripp, the property manager for the complex. “Top to bottom unit renovations with hardwood plank floors, granite counter tops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and LED lights throughout.”

Three Rivers Apartments has made small updates to their property over the years, but never before on this scale. With just over 350 units, it is a massive undertaking that will cost millions but it is one they feel is necessary to keep up with the changes rolling through downtown.

We were part of the first downtown revitalization in the mid-sixties, so it puts us a little over 50 years old,” said Tripp. “It’s kind of time for a new face lift so that’s where a lot of this comes in. We want to be able to modernize and upgrade the property to give the best quality of living for our residents and also compete with new apartment communities that are coming into downtown.”

Depending on the floor plan, unit prices on finished apartments will go up anywhere between $200 and $800 but so far Tripp said that jump has not discouraged people from renting them out.

“It hasn’t affected it yet,” said Tripp. “The biggest thing for us is even after our renovations if you look at the amenity package that we offer, the price per square foot, we are still less than some of the competition downtown. So for us, you’ve really got to look at the size of our apartments.”

In the past year since they started renovations, they have been able to totally renovate almost 10 percent of their units. As time goes on they will also be making exterior improvements to the buildings and adding a dog park for residents.