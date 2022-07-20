FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Changes are coming to ambulance services in Fort Wayne after a vote Wednesday night by the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority board.

TRAA will be cutting ties with Paramedic Logistics and officials say it’s because they are not providing adequate services.

Officials say the response time for priority one calls should be eight and a half minutes and the contractor has failed to comply with that in many cases.

TRAA Executive Director Joel Benz says the contractor has a long history of non-compliance and the changes will make the authority stronger.

“I think that’s in the best interest of all the citizens of Fort Wayne here so we don’t have something drop through the cracks, something bad happen so this is the best way to move forward as an organization, as an authority,” Benz said.

Right now, there are 66 employees and Benz says they need 80 to be properly staffed.

Benz said the changes are not likely to happen until September.