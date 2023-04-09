FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend you’re invited to a community ride and roll in support of active transportation. Three Rivers Active Streets will be hosting monthly Bike Audits during the summer months.

Maddie Miller and Kevin Brooks with Three Rivers Active Streets stopped by WANE 15 to discuss their organization and the Bike Audit. You can see that in the interview above.

The first Bike Audit of 2023 is on Sunday, April 16. The ride and roll begins at 2 p.m. You’ll meet in front of Union Street Market at Electric Works. The ride will head to The Landing and back to Electric Works where a post-ride and roll discussion will take place. Bike Audits will happen throughout the summer on the 3rd Sunday of every month. You can click here for more information.