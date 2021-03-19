Three injured after vehicle allegedly fails to stop and crashes into another

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Three people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle allegedly fails to stop, drives through stop sign and crashed into another vehicle.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the CR 68 near CR 427 on reports of a crash. Responding deputies report that Ericka Dissinger, 27, of New Haven was driving east bound on CR 68 approaching when she allegedly attempted to stop at a stop sign but was unable to. As her vehicle went through the intersection it hit a vehicle heading southbound on CR 427 driven by Larry Chapman, 58, of Auburn.

Dissinger, Chapman and a passenger in Chapman’s vehicle, Julie Chapman, 63, of Auburn, were transported to an area hospital.

The DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Jackson Fire Department, Northeast Fire Department and Parkview DeKalb EMS.