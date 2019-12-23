Three hurt after car veers off I-69, hits two trees

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) Indiana State Police credit seat belts and air bags with preventing three people from suffering more serious injuries than they did following a crash Sunday on I-69 in DeKalb County.

The crash took place just before 2:00 p.m. a a car heading south veered into the center median and when the driver over corrected, the car drove back across the southbound lanes and into a ditch where it struck two trees before coming to a rest. Police aren’t sure why the driver left the roadway in the first place.

The driver, Anne Reitz, 60, of Angola and her two passengers were wearing seat belts and all of the Nissan Rogue’s airbags deployed. All three were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash came during the busy holiday travel period where the Indiana State Police reminds all motorists to buckle up, slow down, and don’t drive distracted. Every driver needs to do their part to ensure safe holiday travels for all motorists on Indiana roadways. In an effort to intercept dangerous and impaired driving behaviors, Troopers from the Fort Wayne Post will be out in full force now through January 2nd as part of Operation CARE, aggressively patrolling to keep our roadways safe.