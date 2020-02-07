Three evacuate before fire torches home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Firefighters responded to a fire at a home on the city’s south side that left one person injured.

Crews were called to the 3000 block of South Barr St. just before 6:00 p.m. and found a home with smoke coming from all sides. They found three adults who had evacuated the home, but the fire took 10 minutes to get under control and caused heavy fire and smoke damage to the home.

Firefighters said one person was injured but refused medical assistance at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under further investigation.