Three trucks caught fire at the Huntington Co Highway Department, Wed., Sept. 2.

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department is asking people to avoid the area of Riverside Drive and Broadway due to a three vehicle fire.

At approximately 5:46 p.m., fire fighters responded to three dump trucks that caught on fire at the Huntington County Highway Department, according to the department’s Facebook page.

The fire took place in the 1600 block of Riverside Drive in Huntington, IN.

No injuries are reported.