FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person is injured after a three-car crash on Coldwater Road.

Dispatchers say the crash occurred around 2:35 p.m. Monday on the northbound side of Coldwater Road before East Dupont Road. They say one person had minor injuries.

It is unclear yet what caused the crash to occur.

Traffic was slowed on Dupont Road west of the intersection.