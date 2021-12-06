Threat at Jay County high school ‘resolved;’ police thank tipsters

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A “threat” directed at Jay County Jr. Sr. High School has led to “enhanced security” at the school.

The Jay School Corporation wrote in a Facebook post early Monday that it had received a tip through its anonymous tip system about a threat at the school. The threat came from social media, the post said.

No details about the specific threat were released.

The district said the Jay County Sheriff’s Office investigated the threat and determined the situation was “resolved.” The school was open for classes Monday.

The post said the school would have “enhanced security to demonstrate our vigilance and preparedness for all such threats.”

The school district said it was “very pleased” with people who reported the threat through the Say Something anonymous reporting system.