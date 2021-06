FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A widespread power outage is impacting thousands of customers on Fort Wayne’s southwest side.

Indiana Michigan Power said a substation outage cut power to some 5,400 customers south of Illinois Road, west of Getz Road, and north of Engle Road.

I&M said in a tweet that crews were en route to investigate and address the outage.

A substation outage is impacting ~5,400 customers in southwestern Fort Wayne. We have crews en route and will provide an update as soon as we have more information. Thank you for your patience while we work to restore power. pic.twitter.com/itaOoS2QGm — I&M (@IN_MI_Power) June 9, 2021

The outage map has an estimated restoration time of 4 p.m.

WANE 15 will update this story when more information becomes available.