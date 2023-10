FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — More than 3,000 customers near downtown Fort Wayne are without electricity late Saturday night.

The outages can be seen on Indiana Michigan Power’s outage map.

A downed pole affecting a substation is what caused the outage, according to an I&M official.

The incident occurred just after 10:00 p.m.

Crews are currently working on getting power back online. I&M will provide updates as they become available.