Hundreds without power in Fort Wayne

Hundreds remain without power in Fort Wayne.

Over 1,600 people were without power Sunday morning. As of 1 p.m., the Indiana Michigan Power Outage maps shows that 249 people are still without power. Affected areas have been reduced to small pockets in the downtown, north, south and east sides of the city.

Those affected are mostly in the downtown area just west of Indiana Tech, from East Wayne Street to East Lewis Street.

It's unclear what caused the outage, the website says a "distribution line" is the cause. WANE 15 has left a message with I&M.

At this time, the outage map indicates power will be restored at 3:00 p.m.

Reports indicate some stop lights have been affected.