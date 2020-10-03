Power restored in central Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As of 3:10 a.m., the Indiana Michigan Power outage map indicates power has been restored to the thousands of customers in central Fort Wayne. WANE 15 still has no word on what caused the outage.

Original story:

Thousands of Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power in the central area Fort Wayne, including downtown.

The outage expands from the West Central neighborhood to nearly West State Boulevard. It also is affecting areas near Headwaters Park.

Reports indicate traffic lights are out, and businesses have lost power.

According to I&M’s outage map, the power outage started around 12:45 a.m. The estimated restoration time is 5:30 a.m.

WANE 15 reached out to I&M to learn more about when power may be restored, and what caused the outage. We did not immediately hear back.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.