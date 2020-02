FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A power outage affected thousands of Indiana Michigan Power customers for a time Wednesday, primarily in Adams and Wells counties. According to the I&M outage map, the highest concentration of customers was in the Decatur area.

I&M had originally estimated power to be restored at around 6:30 p.m. however electricity came back on shortly after 2 p.m.

WANE 15 has not yet learned what caused the outage.